Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 994,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 649,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.