Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 994,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 649,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

