Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.68

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.68 and traded as high as C$9.08. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$8.95, with a volume of 217,839 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.27.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.