electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Joseph P. Errico Buys 100,000 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,967.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

electroCore Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.58) to GBX 330 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About electroCore

(Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.