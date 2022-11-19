electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Joseph P. Errico Buys 100,000 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Errico purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,967.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
electroCore Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of ECOR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of electroCore
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.58) to GBX 330 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.