Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Elevate Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 122,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 251.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 28.0% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 96,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

