Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Elevate Credit Stock Performance
Shares of ELVT stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $125.62 million for the quarter.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
