ELIS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.29 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.89 million and $24.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,744.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00042630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00239154 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.3244287 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

