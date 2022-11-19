Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 124.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encompass Health Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

NYSE EHC traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 462,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.