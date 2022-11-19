Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.88.

EFX opened at C$8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.98%.

In other Enerflex news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

