Energi Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Energi has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $142,292.87 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00076742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00059260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023274 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,676,536 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

