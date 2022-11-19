Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.78.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$680.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$5.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares in the company, valued at C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

