Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$3.75 at Scotiabank

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

