EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $413.89 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
