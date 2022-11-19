EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $413.89 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $664.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

