EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,991 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 680,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 44,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

