EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 219,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $161.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

