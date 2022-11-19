EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,208 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,884,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.