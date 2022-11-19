EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 436 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eaton by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,876,000 after purchasing an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 71.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

NYSE:ETN opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

