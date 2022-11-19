EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.30 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

