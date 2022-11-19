EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

