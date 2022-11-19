Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 104881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.
Eskay Mining Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.31 million and a PE ratio of -6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.
