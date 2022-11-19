ESSA Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

