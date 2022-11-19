ESSA Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.
ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ ESSA opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on ESSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
