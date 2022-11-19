Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $233.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.34. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.