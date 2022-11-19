Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $233.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

