Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $19.56

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $19.56 or 0.00117198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $212.67 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000512 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00381849 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026062 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00800692 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00641175 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001344 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00235439 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00239953 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,984,543 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.