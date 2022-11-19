EthereumFair (ETF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001705 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $34.91 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.30593843 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,104,044.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

