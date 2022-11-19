Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Euro Manganese Price Performance

EUMNF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Euro Manganese in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

