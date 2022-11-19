Euronav NV (EURN) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on November 29th

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $20.18 on Friday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EURN. BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Euronav by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 2,317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

