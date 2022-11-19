Evercore ISI Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target to $21.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE KW opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.