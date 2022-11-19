Evercore ISI Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $27.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.
NiSource Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.