Evercore ISI Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $27.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,120 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in NiSource by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

