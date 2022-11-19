Evercore ISI Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $72.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.69.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

