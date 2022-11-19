Evercore ISI Raises Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 147,398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 181,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

