Evercore ISI Trims Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Target Price to $60.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

