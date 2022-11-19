Everipedia Market Capitalization Tops $56.24 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 70.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $56.24 million and approximately $331.74 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 63% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.07959656 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00570233 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.19 or 0.29704713 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.