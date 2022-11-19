EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 3,605 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 637,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $9,853,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in EverQuote by 99.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 299,270 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

