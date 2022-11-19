Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $63,614.30 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $98.31 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.