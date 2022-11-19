Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Todd Nightingale Sells 66,317 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $692,349.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Down 1.5 %

Fastly stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

