Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 6,501 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $67,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $69,440.00.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 181.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Fastly by 98.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 66,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 3.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

