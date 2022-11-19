Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FATE. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.36.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 743,525 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

