Filecoin (FIL) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $70.59 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00026405 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.40 or 0.07973672 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00570092 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.72 or 0.29695181 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 323,067,525 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.