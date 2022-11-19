Financial Architects Inc Buys 207 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.81. The company has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.47.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

