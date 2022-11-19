Financial Architects Inc Has $224,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 40.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $515.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.59. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

