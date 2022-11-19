Financial Architects Inc Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 357.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Insider Activity

AON Stock Performance

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AON traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.32. The stock had a trading volume of 875,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.63. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.