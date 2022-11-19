Financial Architects Inc Sells 76 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.02. 1,806,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

