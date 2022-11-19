Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1758 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Finning International Price Performance

Finning International stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Get Finning International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.