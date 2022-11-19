First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) is rhino investment partners Inc’s 5th Largest Position

rhino investment partners Inc cut its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for approximately 5.3% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 385,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,751. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.71%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,094. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.