Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FFC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.