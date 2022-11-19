Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

