FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FLT opened at $188.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.