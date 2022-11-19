Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $91.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.54.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 171.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $134.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.