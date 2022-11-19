FORA Capital LLC Acquires 2,517 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $211.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.54. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.76 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

