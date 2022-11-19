FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.52. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

