FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $157.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $304.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.68.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

