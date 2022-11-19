FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 604.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. CX Institutional purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

